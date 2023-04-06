Fargo Public Works crews to haul snow out of downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Works is shifting their focus on hauling snow out of downtown Fargo.

Crews will begin working on removing snow out of the east/west avenues this evening and will continue working until Friday morning.

People are urged to remove their vehicles from these streets.

If they do not, their vehicles will be impounded and ticketed.

“Beginning at 2 a.m. Friday morning, if the vehicles are parked in the no parking area, we will start impounding and towing them out of the area. So, we can come in and clean the streets.” says Paul Fiechtner, Fargo Public Works

The downtown areas north and south streets will still be available for vehicles to park.

