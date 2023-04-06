Loyal KVRR Local News Viewer Turns 104!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — She has done it again!

We want to wish a special happy birthday to a great viewer of ours and an extended member of the KVRR family.

This is Elaine Humann of Fergus Falls and today she is celebrating her 104th birthday!

You might recall we celebrated her 103rd birthday one year ago.

Elaine’s grandson, Sam Humann, is on our sales staff.

He says his grandmother watches KVRR Local News every night!

From all of us here, happy birthday Elaine!