North Dakota Department of Transportation Working Overtime to Clear Roads

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Department of Transportation has been working since Tuesday to try and remove all of the snow from roads.

Snow removal trucks have already pushed the majority of snow off the roads, but the blowers are doing the bulk of the work.

Extra snow blowing crews were called in last night to help cut back roads in Jamestown.

They have been focusing on Interstate 94, North Dakota Highway 46 and Highway 27.

However, the snow blowers weren’t the only people called for extra assistance in cleanup from the storm.

“On Monday we had a meeting and we got 13 operators and trucks over in the Eastern part of the state from Williston, which was a big help.” says Kent Leysring, Highway Maintenance Superintendent, NDDOT

Some county roads are still closed in south central North Dakota.

