Pet Connection: Meet Nelly

Nelly is a laid back girl who wants to be your lazy lounging partner.

She’s a 3-year-old Pincher cross at the Uffda Animal Rescue in Cando, North Dakota.

She’s very social, but prefers older kids and adults.

Nelly is well trained and great in the car.

She’s not good with smaller kids or cats.

Nelly would be best as the only dog. She like to bark a lot at other dogs.

But in the right environment, she’s a low-key lovebug. She loves to chase sunspots around the house all day long and watch TV.

If this loving girl is the right dog for you, click here for more information.