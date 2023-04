Woman Arrested After Man Stabbed in Arm in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Grand Forks are called to Riverside Manor after a man was stabbed in his arm.

They arrived just before 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon and detained a woman at the scene.

She was arrested for trespassing.

The man was taken to Altru by ambulance to be treated for his stab wound.

Police have not released their names and say the investigation is ongoing.