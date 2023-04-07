Homeowner displaced, one dog dies in mobile home fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One person is displaced as West Fargo Firefighters respond to a mobile home fire.

The home, on the 1 thousandth block of Brookwood Lane, saw damage but is not fully destroyed.

When crews arrived after 4 p.m., there was a small fire with heavy black smoke coming from the roof.

They quickly knocked it down within minutes with significant smoke damage and minimal fire damage to the home.

Seven out of eight dogs survived and will also be displaced with the homeowner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage estimate to be determined.