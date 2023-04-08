Atonement Lutheran Church hosts annual Easter celebration

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Easter fun is here at Atonement Lutheran Church in south Fargo.

A little more than a thousand from the F-M community celebrated the holiday but it was mostly for the kids.

They played on bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, an easter egg hunt, a coloring contest, face painting and even a petting zoo.

Organizers are thrilled with the turnout and say they hope to continue this tradition for many years to come.

“I think we especially saw it during COVID. It’s just the importance, I remember that first year we had it post-COVID and it was outside. It was gorgeous. We were inundated with people. We can see that people really missed these kinds of events, just the ability to gather. For us, this is really a way that we show love to the community,” said Katie Stensgard, the Kids Ministries Director.

The money from concessions benefits their mission trips for this summer.