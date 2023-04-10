UPDATE: Moorhead Woman Arrested in Hit and Run

Mom says 12-year-old son is recovering in Rochester at Mayo Clinic

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Police says 59-year-old Jacqueline Swanson is in the Clay County Correctional Facility pending felony charges for a hit and run involving a kid.

On Friday, 12-year-old Zamir was hit while riding his bike at Highway 10 and 21st Street South.

His mother has started a GoFundMe and says he suffered serious injuries.

He is at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Police say Swanson fled without contacting law enforcement.

After following up on information received, police tracked down a vehicle and says it had damage consistent with the crash.

The vehicle was impounded before locating Swanson at a Moorhead home.

Click here to visit the family’s GoFundMe.