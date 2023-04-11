Eggtastic! Backyard Chickens Will Now Be Allowed in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — People in Moorhead are now allowed to have chickens in their backyard.

Moorhead City Council voted 5-3 to approve having up to six female chickens.

The council got nearly 30 emails about the issue with the majority of them being positive.

There are concerns about the birds being a nuisance and what happens if they escape their enclosure.

But one pro-chicken resident spoke before the vote, encouraging the council to approve the ordinance.

“We have plenty of recourse for neighbors if there are issues, well addressed in the policy. And with that I’ll just say that a vote for chickens tonight is a vote for our Moorhead community,” Noelle Harden told the council.

There will be a $10 application fee to have chickens, the same as Fargo’s, and the permit will have to be renewed each year.