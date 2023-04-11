LIVE: Brewhalla Booming For Business

A restaurant in the new Brewhalla building say business has been booming

FARGO (KVRR) – A restaurant in the new Brewhalla building say business has been booming.

Casey Absey, owner of Blackbird Woodfire, opened a second location called The Bird in Brewhalla. He says they’ve just been trying to keep up with demand. On Saturdays, he says they sell around 600 pizzas just at the new location.

With multiple restaurants and shops under on roof, Absey says the new destination gives Fargo a new vibe.

Absey says the new space, “Makes it more exciting. Even when you’re working there, it just feels like you’re in a bigger city. And I think Fargo’s evolving into an exciting city. A lot of us have always thought we’re kind of a small Portland, I think, or we could be.”

Brewhalla’s website lists nine different places to get food and drinks in the one location.

Blackbird Woodfire’s location on Broadway in downtown Fargo has been open since 2014.