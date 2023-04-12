Fire Kills 2 Pets, Displaces Person In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A residential fire kills two pets and leaves a person without a home in Grand Forks.

Firefighters responded to 301 6th Ave. N. around 7:10 Tuesday night.

They went into the resident and found heavy smoke and fire.

Firefighters quickly got the fire out.

The residence has significant damage.

One person is displaced along with the two pets that died.