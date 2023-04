‘Moms Demand Action’ to Rally in Fargo Against Gun Violence

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The continued incidents involving gun violence across the country has got the attention of a local group.

Moms Demand Action of Fargo-Moorhead say city officials and legislators are not doing enough to keep our kids safe.

They will hold a “Fed Up and Fired Up Rally” on Thursday at 6 p.m. outside Fargo City Hall.

A local teacher and pediatrician will talk about the traumatic impact of gun violence on our kids.