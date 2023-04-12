Update: Two arrested after police find them inside stolen vehicle

FARGO (KVRR) – Two people were arrested Tuesday after several squad cars from Fargo Police and Cass County Sheriff surrounded a vehicle in the 500 block of 40th Street South.

Police say officers on patrol spotted the vehicle that had been reported stolen.

“After a thorough investigation, officers confirmed the two individuals inside the vehicle were not the owners of the vehicle,” according to police.

Tayah Lego, a 22-year old with no permanent address, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and outstanding warrants.

Twenty-five-year-old Levi Sahn of Fargo was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia

The vehicle was impounded and will be returned to the registered owner.