Overland Flooding Impacting Parts of Clay County, Minnesota

CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR) — This is just one more example of overland flooding that is impacting the region.

This video from Clay County Sheriff’s Office is from Country Classic Cabinets, west of Barnesville and south of I-94.

In a social media post, they say they switched from saws & sanders on Wednesday to shovels and sand bags.

But the good news is they say the water has started to recede in that area.

Clay County has a flood hotline for those needing help with sandbags.

You can find more information on the county’s website or by calling Firstlink at 211.