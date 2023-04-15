Man dies after rear-ending semi

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Burnsville, Minnesota man died after rear-ending a semi truck and trailer driven by a man from Fargo overnight.

Minnesota state patrol say just before 1:30 a.m., the 39-year-old Burnsville man was driving an SUV south on I-35 in the Twin Cities when he rear ended a car but kept driving at high speeds before rear-ending the semi-truck trailer.

The SUV went into the median, hit the cable barriers, and rolled, ejecting the driver.

It’s unknown whether or not the man was wearing a seatbelt.

44-year-old Muhiadin Farah, the driver of the semi and two people in the car were not hurt.