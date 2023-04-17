Fargo’s 32nd Avenue South Rebuild Begins

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The 32nd Avenue Reconstruction project involves rebuilding 1.5 miles in multiple segments from 32nd Street South through University Drive over the coming years.

Reconstruction on Segment 1 between 32nd Street and 22nd Street will begin in spring 2023 and last through fall 2023 leaving segment 2 reconstruction from 22nd Street through University Drive slated to begin in 2024.

“The main purpose of the project is to improve the quality and safety for our traveling public both pedestrians and people who drive but also to improve the aging infrastructure so that it can be utilized for years to come.” says Eric Hodgson, the Project Manager.

In Segment 1, reconstruction will take place in four phases. 32nd Avenue South will be closed during each phase with a detour for motorists around the work area.

The initial closure of 32nd Avenue South will occur between 25th Street and 22nd Street with a signed detour around the closure.

There will be lane restrictions and traffic pattern adjustments between 27th Street South and 25th Street South but access to 25th Street South will remain open during Phase 1.

“We really wanna just improve the overall quality of our public and of our citizens life. The pedestrians and traveling public, try to create an efficient and safe road for people to travel on and also just update the utilities so that for futures to come we have something that will work for everyone.” says Hodgson.

They will be updating the existing roadway, pedestrian and utility infrastructure.

The more notable changes we will be making with this project include:

New 5-lane concrete roadway section to replace the existing roadway, downsizing the existing grass and paved medians to help create additional boulevard space for sidewalks and trees, Upsized storm sewer drainage system to help handle flooding concerns along the corridor, Water main improvements, and replacing the sanitary sewer pipe to extend its usable lifespan.

Access to all businesses will be available through the duration of the project. The project will be built in four phases and has the opportunity for multiple phases to run simultaneously.

