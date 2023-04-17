Moorhead Man Avoids Prison In Double-Fatal Crash in 2021

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A Moorhead man will not spend any time in jail or prison after a Cass County district judge accepted a plea agreement in a distracted driving case.

44-year-old Jason Olsonoski was speeding and on social media when he slammed into a SUV that was stopped on Highway 18 south of Hunter, North Dakota in September 2021.

A woman and two children were in the SUV and were injured.

It was forced into the other lane and hit a car driven by 81-year-old Richard Nelson and 69-year-old Marilyn Sandbeck, both of Devils Lake, were killed.

Olsonoski was given credit for the 91 days he spent on electronic monitoring.

He was also ordered to do 300 hours of community service through the state’s “Vision Zero” or similar safety program.