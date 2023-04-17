No Significant Flooding Expected in FM Metro

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The city of Fargo should not experience any significant flooding problems if the current forecast holds, but city engineer Nathan Boerboom said the city is staying vigilant.

The Red River is still actively rising but the crest level is unknown.

National Weather Service has indicated that it’s probably somewhere within a 32 to 35 foot range.

A small section of Elm Street is closed and the 12th Avenue bridge between Fargo and Moorhead will likely close sometime this week.

One area of top concern is in parts of rural Cass County.

Cass County Engineer Jason Benson says, “Over the last 48 hours, we’ve had a number of overland flooding events take place starting on the western edge of the county along the Barnes County line along the Maple River corridor.”

City and county employees along with hundreds of volunteers met the goal of filling 200,000 sandbags at Sandbag Cass.

That work wrapped up Friday night.