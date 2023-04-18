People Detained After Calling For Help While Crossing U.S.-Canada Border Into Minnesota

ROSEAU CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Nine people are detained while trying to walk into the U.S. from Canada near Warroad, Minnesota overnight.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says seven people in the group were in the U.S. illegally.

One person in the group called 911 for help around 4 a.m.

A number of agencies responded including Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The group was found in a flooded bog west of Warroad in Roseau County.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information on its role in the rescue on Wednesday.