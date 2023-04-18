Spend A Night With Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are heading back to Bluestem Amphitheater this summer.

It took the band less than five years to become one of the most recognizable new forces in contemporary rock ‘n’ roll.

You can catch their show on Tuesday, August 15, rain or shine.

Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with a special online only presale Thursday from 10 to 10.

General admission is $39.50 with reserved seating between $79.50 and $99.50.

Get tickets at JadePresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.