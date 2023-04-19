Sanford announces All-Star Maris Celebrity golf lineup at Swing Training

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Pro wrestling champ Brock Lesnar, Vikings tight end Ben Ellefson and baseball greats Ken Griffey Senior and Goose Gossage are among those who will play in the annual Roger Maris Celebrity Golf tournament.

Sanford Health announcing the lineup during the kickoff of the inaugural Swing Training fundraiser at Suite Shots in South Fargo.

Teams of up to six play a custom variety of games and get 61 swings to accumulate points in honor of Maris’ then single season home run record.

Former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, former NDSU offensive tackle Cody Mauch and Roger Maris Jr. took part in Swing Training.

“I know everybody here knows but dad had an amazing legacy in baseball, but I really believe that his legacy will be here in Fargo at the Roger Maris Cancer Center helping cure cancer. We couldn’t be more proud of that fact. Thanks again for being here,” said Roger Maris Jr.

Roger Maris All-Star week returns June 19.

All donated funds benefit Sanford’s Roger Maris Cancer Center.