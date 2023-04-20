LIVE: Taking The Polar Plunge For Special Olympics Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Today is the day more than 100 people take the plunge for Special Olympics Minnesota.

That’s KVRR’s Adam Ladwig doing his “Polar Plunge” live on the morning show Thursday.

Special Olympics Minnesota is celebrating 50 years this year and 25 years of the Polar Plunge.

Today’s plunge at MSUM was the first one ever in Moorhead.

People can take the full plunge, got soaked with a bucket or do a virtual plunge and stay dry.

Money raised helps fund athletic and health opportunities for athletes across the Minnesota with intellectual disabilities.

Affinity Plus Moorhead Branch Manager Roz Johnson says, “Reaction has been awesome. We have over 112 plungers right now. We’ve raised $12,000. Since Monday we’ve raise almost $5,000, which is awesome.”

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union and MSUM helped partner with Special Olympics Minnesota to bring the Polar Plunge to town.

You can still donate to Special Olympics Minnesota for the Polar Plunge. Click here to support Adam’s fundraising campaign.