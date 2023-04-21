LIVE: Toughest Monster Trucks Coming To Grand Forks

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour stops at the Alerus Center Saturday afternoon

The Toughest Monster Trucks around are heading to Grand Forks this weekend.

They came to Fargo for to appear on KVRR’s morning show on Friday, but the snow and cold kept them from busting out the big trucks.

Their show in Grand Forks starts at 3:00, but you can also buy tickets for the pit party starting at 12:30.

There, you can meet the drivers, get pictures and autographs, ask questions and even compare yourself to a monster truck tire.

As for the show itself, Grand Forks is the most high-flying stop on their entire tour thanks to the size of the arena.

Daron Basl, who dive the truck Maximus, says, “It gives us room to stretch our legs, get out of the little box and not worry about hitting a wall. This will be the biggest show that we get, the biggest air, the fastest run time, so it’s gonna be a great time.”

