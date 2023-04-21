Shanley GSOC Eyes Return to State

THE LADY DEACS ARE LOOKING FOR THEIR 19TH STRAIGHT STATE APPEARANCE.

FARGO, N.D. —

The Lady Deacs lost to the Minot Majettes last spring in the state championship; this year they bring back key players as well as high expectations. Shanley won their season opener 4 to 1 over the Fargo North Spartans on Tuesday. Junior Mia Metzger finished with two assists and freshmen, Molly Flaherty finished with a hat trick in her first ever varsity start. The team is confident in their talented young core and look to continue to build on the program’s tradition of excellence.

“We weren’t quite sure how it was gonna go based on practice and everything,” said junior midfielder Mia Metzger. “But when we just went out there with confidence and lots of chemistry, team chemistry and just hoping for the best and we came out with the win.”

From the upperclassman to the younger players, the Deacons have the chemistry to be successful.

“Going to such a small school, a lot of us play a lot of different other sports together,” said freshman forward Molly Flaherty. “We definitely have teamwork from there too.”

Head Coach Ryan Christianson is exciting to lead this group.

“We have a talented team,” said Coach Christianson. “We have a young team as well and we’re looking forward to just making progress throughout the season and just taking it into state.”

The Deacons will look to get back on the field Saturday at 2 p.m. At Bismarck Century (weather permitting).