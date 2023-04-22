65th annual Kiwanis Pancake Karnival returns to Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After a two-year hiatus to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiwanis Pancake Karnival is back at the Fargodome,

Now in its 65th year, Kiwanis club resumes its decade-long tradition serving buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes and sausage to thousands of hungry folks.

Volunteers say it’s a blessing to be back feeding our community for a good cause.

“You see all these kids and know they’re involved in Boy Scouts and youth activities and everything. You know that the proceeds from this great event is going to them so it’s rewarding. You get to meet old friends, it’s a good deal. A lot of secret recipes for sausage and pancakes. It’s a great day for everybody. It’s just so nice to see everybody out. It’s just super,” says Tom Lidahl, a volunteer at the Kiwanis Club.