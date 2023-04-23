Victim identified in fatal Stutsman County crash

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — A man killed in a crash in Stutsman County late this week has been identified.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says he is 74-year-old Kenneth Anderson of Ypsilanti.

The patrol says the crash happened just before noon on Friday about three miles west of the town.

Anderson last control of his Jeep on a slush covered County Road 38.

The vehicle went into the south ditch and rolled, throwing Anderson and he died of his injuries.