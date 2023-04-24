Cannon Falls kid dies days after being pulled from fire

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — One of the three kids pulled from a burning apartment in Cannon Falls last week has died.

The town is southeast of the Twin Cities.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 10-month-old Seqouyah Johnson died of smoke inhalation.

All three kids were placed in a medically-induced coma and were listed in critical condition.

Their mother tried to rescue them but suffered an arm injury before rescuers were able to get the kids out.