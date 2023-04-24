Take An Aerial View as Flood Waters Recede Around FM Metro

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Area rivers are starting to fall but there is still plenty of flood water around.

It’ll be awhile before the field dries out and they can play ball at Jack Williams Stadium in north Fargo.

It’ll also take some time for the water levels to drop enough for Elm Street to reopen near the El Zagal Golf Course.

This is a look at the Red River in downtown Fargo and Moorhead.

The river crested below forecasted levels on Saturday at 29.74 feet, which is just shy of major flood stage.

The river is already down more than a foot.

That allowed for the reopening of the 1st Avenue North Bridge on Monday.

The Sheyenne River at Harwood is also falling after hitting a crest of 90.3 feet Saturday, the record there is 92 feet in 1997.