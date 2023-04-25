Bonanzaville honored for preserving history

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One of Cass County’s most iconic museums is honored for preserving history.

Bonanzaville has been awarded the Excellence in Historic Preservation Award by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Sandy Sidler presented Executive Director Beth Jansen and Board President Kristen Fellows with the award during a meeting.

There are 30 historic buildings and around 400,000 artifacts scattered across Bonanzaville in West Fargo, showcasing the area’s storied past.

“It’s a pleasure. It was an honor, an absolute honor to be awarded for something we do on a daily basis that doesn’t get recognized all the time. We put a lot of time, energy and money into trying to keep these buildings alive to preserve the history of Cass County, North Dakota for the future,” Jansen said.

Bonanzaville opens for the season on Sunday.