Minnesota House Passes Recreational Marijuana Bill 71-59

ST. PAUL (KVRR/AP) — A bill to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana in Minnesota passes the Minnesota House of Representatives by a vote of 71-59.

The House, where Democrats comfortably outnumber Republicans, debated its marijuana bill late into the night Monday before breaking around midnight.

The debate resumed this morning.

The Senate, where Democrats hold only a one-seat majority, is scheduled to vote Friday on its own version.

Gov. Tim Walz has indicated that he would sign the bill.

If the bill passes in the Senate, a conference committee would then resolve the differences between the House and Senate versions before a final vote is taken.