Burgum vetoes ‘book ban’ bill, approves bill regulating children’s content

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum has issued the seventh veto of this legislative session, this time rejecting a Senate Bill that would have required North Dakota’s public libraries, including school libraries, to review their collections for sexually explicit material and criminalize the display of such material.

In a letter accompanying his veto of SB 2360, Burgum cited the country’s foundation on freedom of speech, and said the bill creates an enormous burden by imposing – through the threat of criminal prosecution of librarians – an expensive and unnecessary mandate without providing an appropriation to cover the expense.

Burgum did sign a House Bill that prohibits books containing sexually explicit material from being kept in children’s collections in libraries, saying it only standardized a process that is already in place and working at nearly all libraries across the state.