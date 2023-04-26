Majority of River Points Have Already Crested In Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — National Weather Service in Grand Forks says all river points have crested, except for the far northern Red River.

Drayton and Pembina crests are expected late this week into early next week.

They are both in moderate flood stage.

The weather service says the melting of any lingering snowpack and upcoming precipitation may prolong high river levels at some locations.

But significant re-rises or additional crests are not expected at this time.

Both Minnesota and North Dakota tributaries are seeing water levels drop.

Cooler temperatures at night are helping slow the melt from last week’s snowfall.

Some counties are still dealing with overland flooding and roads that are blocked or damaged by the flood water.