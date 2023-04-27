Minnesota Marine & State Department Agent Honored On U.S. House Floor

A Minnesota Congressman honors the life and legacy of a dedicated service member from our region.

Minnesota’s 8th District Representative Pete Stauber celebrated Sgt. Neil Horn on the House floor this week.

Sgt. Horn was born and raised in tiny Gonvick, Minnesota, north of Bagley in Clearwater County.

But his service took him all over the world.



He spent 8 years in the Marines. He was a security guard at various embassies guarding international leaders like the Dalai Lama and Tony Blair.He worked in anti-terrorism in North Africa.

Then he spent 14 years working for the State Department, notably helping re-establish the U.S. embassy in Cuba.

But I knew Neil Horn as a good friend. My girlfriend’s cousin. One of the people who made me feel the most-welcomed into their family.

A larger than life figure. I’m 6’6″ and he towered over me.

He was Smart. Wordly. Funny.

A beer lover who shared some amazing home brews with me.

A fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother and grandson, along with being a dedicated life-long servant for his country.



Cancer took him earlier this year. He was just 45.

Neil was a humble man, but I’m glad his legacy is on the record books in the halls of Congress.