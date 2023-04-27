Sen. Hoeven Pushes For Dakota Access Pipeline Review To Be Completed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — A new environmental impact review of the Dakota Access Pipeline was ordered by a judge in 2020 and it’s still not done.

The pipeline moves around 40 percent of the oil produced in the Bakken region in North Dakota to an oil terminal in Illinois.

It set off a major protest south of Bismarck-Mandan over environmental concerns in 2016.

Sen. John Hoeven is once again pressing the Army Corps of Engineers to complete the review as soon as possible so oil keeps flowing.

“We’ve got about six cooperating agencies as well as 30 tribes now who have reviewed it, provide us comments. We are currently taking account and incorporating those comments, having some additional technical discussions with the goal of coming out with a draft environmental statement for public review by the end of June,” said Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

Hoeven says the pipeline is important not only to the energy industry in North Dakota, but to U.S. energy security.