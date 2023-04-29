N.D. legislature passes bill providing $6M for school lunches to low-income families

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The North Dakota House and Senate pass a bill providing $6 million to fund school meals for K-12 students from low-income families for the next two years.

A conference committee worked late into Thursday night to work out differences in the bill.

Under the bill, a family of four making less than $60,000 a year would qualify for the school lunch program.

The bill now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk.