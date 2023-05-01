Honor Flight & KVRR’s Adam Ladwig Surprised by Sen. John Hoeven in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — This is the day the veterans on the latest Honor Flight got to see the memorials for the wars they served during and fought in.

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig has been on the journey with nearly 100 veterans.

He says it was by far the most emotional day of the honor flight.

It’s the day the veterans and others on the flight remember the people they’ve lost.

It was a day of somber moments from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, to the Vietnam and Korean War Memorials.

Veterans etched the names of friends and family killed fighting in Vietnam.

They remembered the sacrifice of soldiers who fought in Korea.

Honor Flight volunteer Karen Harles brought a flag that belonged to her father who served in Korea. He died last year before he could come on an Honor Flight.

“It just means a lot to be able to bring a piece of him here because it was hard for him to get here because of his illnesses,” said Harles.

While Darrel “Swede” Carlson found the names of four people he served with, and in some cases grew up with.

“I was there in the same area when he was killed,” said Carlson at the Vietnam War Memorial.

As Ladwig was wrapping his live report from Washington D.C. at 6 p.m., Sen. John Hoeven arrived and shared a few thoughts.

“It’s inspiring isn’t it? You guys have got to be having a great time traveling with these wonderful Vietnam vets and Korean war vets and all friends and family, wow, it’s almost overwhelming to be with them,” said Hoeven.

Ladwig will join veterans as they visit the National Archive and Ft. McHenry on Tuesday before the Honor Flight returns to Fargo.