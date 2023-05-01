John’s Repair to Close May 31 After Fight with City

John Bultman

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After a long battle with the City of Fargo John Bultman, owner of John’s Repair, will be shutting his doors at the end of the month.

Bultman has been running John’s repair for more than 40 years.

He has faced many issues with the city including robberies, a building collapsing, and zoning issues.

Bultman says he has dealt with harassment from the city and conditions of the new agreement included so many little problems that he has just decided to close.

He says, “Well with all the stuff going on, because I had court action with the people that robbed from me two years ago, and then the collapsing of a 40 by 100 building, and then starting up all this harassment like they would come and take pictures and site me for any little thing.”

Bultman ran his repair shop out of a garage near his home for over 40 years.