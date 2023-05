Spuds Win Border Battle 14-2 Over the Packers

Moorhead Baseball Defeats West Fargo

MOORHEAD, MN.– The Moorhead Spuds took care of business Monday night to earn the 14-2 win over the West Fargo Packers. The Spuds will host another team from North Dakota out of the Eastern Dakota conference, the Shanley Deacons Thursday night.