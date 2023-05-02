I-94 reconstruction project begins in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another big road construction project is underway in the FM Metro.

North Dakota DOT begins the I-94 reconstruction project from West Fargo’s Sheyenne Street to the Raymond interchange.

Westbound I-94 lanes including the ramp for Exit 343 Main Avenue in West Fargo is closed.

Traffic is two lanes head-to-head in the eastbound lanes.

A detour is in place directing the exit ramp traffic to continue west.

Drivers are asked to plan for additional time when they travel as speed limits are down to 40 miles per hour.