45 Gang Members Indicted on Federal Charges in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — Forty-five gang members and associates are indicted on federal charges in Minneapolis.

The majority of the members from the Highs and the Bloods are from Minneapolis.

Thirty of them are charged with alleged murder, attempted murder, robbery, obstruction of justice and drug trafficking.

Additional charges include the use of a firearm to commit murder and drug trafficking.

Another 15 members of the Highs and Bloods are indicted on drug and gun charges.

Gang members range in age from the 20s to 40s and have nicknames like Lil’ Lord, Joker, Tricky Tre and Chase Loco.

“Community members are sharing their concerns, their stress and their fear around the level of violent crimes in the community. We hear you, we echo those concerns and we are being proactive to address them,” said Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt.

The indictment alleges a pattern of violence including a 2020 shootout and murder at the 200 Club in north Minneapolis and a murder in April 2022 outside of William’s Pub in Uptown.

The following defendants are charged in the Highs indictment, with all defendants being from

Minneapolis, unless otherwise noted below.

• Montez Brown, aka Tez Blood, 31, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute

controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime,

possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a machinegun in furtherance of

a drug trafficking crime.

• Dantrell Johnson, aka Trell Moe, 30, is charged with RICO conspiracy and with using and

carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.

• Gregory Hamilton, aka Lil’ Lord, 27, is charged with RICO conspiracy and using and carrying

a firearm in furtherance of murder.

• Keon Pruitt, aka KenKen, 20, is charged with RICO conspiracy and using and carrying a

firearm in furtherance of murder.

• Jovan Knight, aka 23, aka JoJo, 23, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to

distribute controlled substances.

• Tyreese Giles, aka Reese, 22, is charged with RICO conspiracy.

• Josiah Taylor, aka Joker, 29, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute

controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Douglas Mobley, aka Nut, 35, of St. Paul, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to

distribute controlled substances.

• Jarrett Robinson, aka Gator, 25, is charged with RICO conspiracy.

• Trevaun Robinson, aka Tricky Tre, 27, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to

distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking

crime.

• Isaac Hodge, aka Ike, 46, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute

controlled substances.

• Christopher Finch, aka Twin, 22, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute

controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Tony Jelks, aka BD, 29, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute

controlled substances.

• Cortez Blakemore, aka Tez, 33, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute

controlled substances.

• Randy Tate, aka “Randy,” aka 32, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to

distribute controlled substances.

• Trevoneia Felton, aka Tre, 21, of St. Paul, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to

distribute controlled substances.

• Chase Robertson, aka Chase Loco, 25, of St. Paul, is charged with RICO conspiracy,

conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a

drug trafficking crime.

• Malcolm Samuels, aka Reggie, 24, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to

distribute controlled substances.

• William Banks, aka Bear, 33, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute

controlled substances.

• Ronald Washington, aka Black, 36, is charged with RICO conspiracy.

• William Johnson, aka Lil’ Will, 32, is charged with using and carrying a firearm in furtherance

of murder.

• Dashaun Morris, aka Mush, 21, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

• Ernest Boyd, aka Shaky Shawn, 42, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled

substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Maron Bailey, aka Boonie, 25, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

• Isaiah Bell, 20, of St. Paul, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Additionally, the following defendants are Highs members or associates who were charged in

individual indictments:

• Montrell Shief, 23, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful

possession of a machinegun.

• Deon Williams, aka Ghost, 28, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Dennis Mobley, aka Diddy, 34, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The following defendants are named in the Bloods indictment:

• Desean James Solomon, aka Black, 33, is charged with RICO conspiracy and two counts of

using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.

• Michael Allen Burrell, aka Skitz, 42, is charged with using and carrying a firearm in

furtherance of murder.

• Leontawan Lentez Holt, aka Leon, aka Shotta, aka Shot Dog, 25, is charged with using and

carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.

Additionally, the following defendants are Bloods members or associates who were charged

separately:

• Theodore Harold Bobo Jr., aka Boo, 37 of St. Paul, is charged with possession with intent to

distribute cocaine, being a felon of possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of

a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Jordan Kenneth Edwards, aka J-Bird, 34, is charged with possession with intent to distribute

cocaine, being a felon of possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm

in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Isaiah Lamuel Elisha Ferguson, 26, is charged with firearm conspiracy and being a felon in

possession of a firearm.

• Josiah Ferguson, 24, is charged with firearm conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a

firearm.

• Demarcus Cortez Garner, 24, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and

ammunition.

• Andrew Dayjon Griffin, 32, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Obuatawan Holt, aka Bone, 47, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Latoya Bea Smith, 47, is charged with knowingly transferring firearms to a felon.

• John Eric Solomon, aka Eastside, 33 of Minneapolis, is charged with being a felon in

possession of a firearm.

• Traigh Sean Tillman, 29, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Nathan Walz, aka Fat Nate, aka Fat Blood, aka Fat Boy, aka White Boy Nate, 34, of Prior

Lake, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a felon in

possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.