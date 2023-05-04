Fans celebrate May 4th: Star Wars Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Star Wars fans are celebrating Star Wars Day to commemorate the franchise created by George Lucas.

It is held annually on May 4th inspired by the iconic phrase “May the Force be with you.”

To help celebrate the event, Fargo theater is showing Star Wars Return of the Jedi tonight at 7:30.

Fans of all ages have watched the movie, which came out forty years ago.

“Return of the Jedi came out in 1983, so tonight we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the movie. So, it is cool to see something that was released 40 years ago still bringing people to the movies.” says Sean Volk, Development and Engagement Manager, Fargo Theatre

Tickets for the event cost five dollars.