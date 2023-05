More Charges Dropped Against Activist Winona LaDuke

WADENA CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Wadena County has dropped the last remaining misdemeanor charge against activist Winona LaDuke.

She was charged for her role in the protest against the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline in the county in July 2021.

Charges against six co-defendants were dismissed last year.

Last month, LaDuke had two counts of criminal trespass dismissed in Aitkin County.