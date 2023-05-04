Train Drags Car For A Mile In Fatal Crash

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A man is dead after a train dragged his car for a mile in Grand Forks County.

The crash happened at 9 p.m. Wednesday 5 miles northwest of Manvel.

A 79-year-old Manvel man hit a rail car that was going southbound.

The train drug the car about a mile before the car hit a railroad crossing tie and stopped.

North Dakota Highway Patrol isn’t releasing the name of the victim yet. The crash is under investigation.