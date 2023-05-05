Appellate court panel rules against Moorhead parents in civil rights suit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — An appeals court panel rules against a Moorhead couple whose two sons were killed in a 2015 crash near Dalton.

Three judges dismissed the appeal of Ray and Kathie Kvalvog.

They took their claims to a district judge after a state jury in Moorhead ruled against them.

The judge dismissed the case because similar issues were heard in state court.

The state patrol, Park Christian School, two former Park Christian coaches and the school’s principal at the time were named as defendants.

Zackary Kvalvog was driving his parent’s pickup on I-94 with his younger brother and two other boys when the crash took place.

The patrol investigation conclude Kvalvog was trying to pass a semi when it crowded his lane, causing him to swerve and eventually roll.

The driver of the semi was never identified.