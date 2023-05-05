LIVE: Parade Of Homes Expanding Scope In 2023

Parade Of Homes Featuring Remodels And Rental Properties For First Time

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The annual Parade of Homes is expanding its scope this year in the Metro. 26 builders will have 58 homes on display in 7 different communities in the Valley.

You can check the homes out over the next two weekends, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Hours are Noon-5:00 on Saturdays and Sundays and Noon-8:00 on Mondays.

This is the first year you can see remodeled homes and rental properties in the Parade of Homes, instead of just new construction.

Brock Goossens with Hawthorne Custom Homes, who is also a board member for the Home Builder’s Association of Fargo-Moorhead, says the change helps include more people who are looking for more diverse housing options.

He explains, “The biggest thing for this area is an evolving community. There’s new construction areas out south, but that downtown community really has a revamping going on. Again, same with that south Fargo community that was built in that early 90’s, early 2000’s era.”

Click here for more information about the Parade of Homes.