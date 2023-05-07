Local Choir Group Practices To Perform With Foreigner at Scheels Arena

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVVR) — One of the best selling rock n roll bands of all time is heading to Fargo’s Scheels Arena on Wednesday night, May 10, with its Greatest Hits Tour.

But Foreigner will not be taking the stage alone. They’ll be joined by some rather young vocalists.

They nabbed the spot through a contest at The Eagle.

This appears to be your typical choir practice at Sheyenne High School in West Fargo.

But this isn’t your ordinary practice session.

“I want you to show me.”

These young vocalists are getting a chance to shine with rock legends, Foreigner, on the bands classic number one hit “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

“I feel like they may not know the band as well as they might know these songs from classic rock radio,” said Sheyenne High School Choir Director Tony Peterson.

“If I played one they would go, ‘Oh, I know that song, I know that song’.

Sophomore Bear Reed said, “I’ve always been a fan of classic rock, introduced it by my father, and so getting to sing with like a band that we have listened to ever since I was little kid and telling all of my relatives I got to sing with Foreigner is a very cool experience.”

The band has been inviting fresh faces like these to join them on stage during concert stops across the country for the past decade according to bass player Jeff Pilson.

“We get these choirs and usually in cities there’s multiple choirs that submit, we’ll choose a winner. Then they come on stage of course and reproduce the gospel choir from “I Want to Know What Love Is” and that’s just a great moment every night,” said Pilson

The band known for its string of hits in the 1970’s and 80’s is even donating $500 to the choir program.

Local Shriners will be selling a Foreigner Greatest Hits CD to raise money for the Grammy Foundation, which helps keep music education in schools alive.

“A lot of this comes from the fact that this is just an issue that is important for us. School music education, it’s just been proven so many times that for a well-rounded education you need to have the arts,” Pilson said.

“I want to feel what love is.”

When these kids hit the stage with rock legends on Wednesday night, it’ll be one they will never forget.

Senior Paige Holbrook summed it all up.

“Ah, I am super excited because this is my first overall just concert experience. I’ve never been to a concert, never performed at a concert unless it’s like a choir concert. So I’m very excited, my family’s very excited for me and all of us are just really stoked.”

If you want to go, there are still tickets available on Ticketmaster.

And it might be your last chance. The band begins its Historic Farewell Tour in July.