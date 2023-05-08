Horace, N.D. Man Arrested After 2-County Pursuit

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Horace, North Dakota man is jailed on a number of charges after leading Cass County deputies on an early morning pursuit.

They attempted to stop 29-year-old Nikolus Schnellbach near Horace around 2:40 a.m. for speeding but he fled.

The chase crossed into Clay County then back into Cass County.

Schnellbach eventually stopped and surrendered in the St. Benedict area just after 3 a.m.

He was taken into custody for fleeing, driving under suspension and for a number of warrants including DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and a hunting violation.

Citations were issued for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.