911 outage affecting ND counties resolved, cause unknown

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A widespread 9-1-1 outage affecting a large portion of North Dakota is resolved.

It affected several counties, including Cass and Grand Forks, and started in some areas just before 10 a.m.

The director at Red River Regional Dispatch Center says she isn’t yet sure about its cause.

She says they were notified by state officials that other dispatch centers in the area weren’t receiving calls.

They tested their systems to confirm they weren’t receiving calls and let the public know about alternative options.

“First, we let people know that 9-1-1 was out so they can have another number to call in lieu of 9-1-1. We let them know texting is up. We can sometimes re-route those calls within our own dispatch center to administrative lines. We get those calls just as we would a 9-1-1 call,” said Mary Phillippi, the Director at Red River Regional Dispatch.

She says they were still able to receive calls from across the river as Minnesotans were not impacted.