Kevin O’Leary’s Wonder Fund Invests In Grand Forks Technology Company

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks based technology company called Thread is getting the latest investment from ‘Mr. Wonderful’.

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary’s Wonder Fund North Dakota is investing $2.5 million in the company.

A press release from North Dakota Department of Commerce calls Thread the leader in enterprise-scale asset maintenance technology for energy and utilities.

Thread has grown to over 70 people and serves energy, utility, and DoD clients, including Fortune 500 companies.

O’Leary says it is the latest in a strong pipeline of investments his fund will make in North Dakota in 2023.