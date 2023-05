LIVE: Learning Steak Cuts With NDSU Meat Science

Dr. Eric Berg with NDSU Meat Science tells us all about different steak cuts, how to spot them, and their pros and cons. He explains the difference between ribeye and strip steak and why T-bones can be difficult to grill.

NDSU students have their own butcher shop in the Meat Science program. It’s called The NDSU Meat Lab.

The shops is open to the public. Get more information and store hours by clicking here.